First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,606,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,904 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $713.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

