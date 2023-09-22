First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MARB opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

