First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.