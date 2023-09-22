Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,341 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.