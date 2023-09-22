HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $480.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,878. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

