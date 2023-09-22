Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $504.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.56.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.73.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

