Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $90.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

