iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 216,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEF opened at $92.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

