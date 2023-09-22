iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,656,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,557,000 after purchasing an additional 104,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,170,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,634,000 after purchasing an additional 176,992 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

