Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

