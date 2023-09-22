Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.81 and a 200-day moving average of $193.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

