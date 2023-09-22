Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 175 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

