Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

