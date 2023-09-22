Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 0.1 %

DBX opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,763 shares of company stock worth $11,945,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBX

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.