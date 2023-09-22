Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 808.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.