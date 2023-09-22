Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 55,208 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $58.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

