Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $13,282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $6,599,000.

RDVY opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

