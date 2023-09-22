Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.