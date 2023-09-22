Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 171 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.