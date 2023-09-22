Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 618,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,512.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 133,090 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 313,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

