Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 269 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $403.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.