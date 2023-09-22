Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 487 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.19 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

