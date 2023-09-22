Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 748 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

