Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,330 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 84,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,644,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.