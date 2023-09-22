Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 197,604 Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

PTIN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

