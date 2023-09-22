Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 71.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.5% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

