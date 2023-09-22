Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

