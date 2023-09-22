Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

