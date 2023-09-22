Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after buying an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $668.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $705.26 and its 200 day moving average is $681.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

