Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 626.2% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $550.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $299.96 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a market cap of $522.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.