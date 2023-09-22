Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $417.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

