Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DocuSign by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,545. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

