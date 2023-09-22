Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.