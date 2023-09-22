Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

