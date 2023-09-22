Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.