Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.20.

MSCI Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $515.50 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.75 and its 200-day moving average is $511.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

