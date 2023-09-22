Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 5.4 %

RH stock opened at $271.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.