Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

