Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

