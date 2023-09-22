Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.