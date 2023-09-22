Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

