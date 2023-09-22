Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.