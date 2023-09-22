Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2,788.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,774 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

