Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Trading Down 2.4 %

RTX stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

