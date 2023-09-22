Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 479.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

