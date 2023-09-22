Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

