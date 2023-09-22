Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

