Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

VRTX opened at $354.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.32 and a 200 day moving average of $336.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

