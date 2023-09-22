Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 608 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

