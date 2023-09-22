Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,199 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.30 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.